Here’s how to ride a retro train near Krakow

No, they won’t take you to Hogwarts. But starting next month, retro trains will once again begin crisscrossing Lesser Poland, the Voivodeship in which Krakow lies.

It is the fourth annual edition of a popular program run by Małopolskich Szlakach Turystyki Kolejowej (Lesser Poland Railway Tourism Routes) which last year saw nearly 11,000 people ride the old-fashioned locomotives, which travel to picturesque locations around the area such as Zakopane and Nowy Sącz. There will also be special attractions on board the trains and at the stations, possibly even including musical performances and historical reenactments.

The full list of routes can be found on the organization’s website. Tickets are, on average, around 50zł, but some are as low as 15. Unfortunately, as of this writing, the English version of the website has not yet been updated for 2018, but you can still read more and see photos from past years, and they claim their ticket office speaks English at +48 516 600 333. Reservations tend to go quickly, so if you’re interested, choo-choo-choose your trip soon!

