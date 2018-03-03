What to do in Krakow: March’s best events, performances, exhibitions, and more…

Exhibitions

Pop culture strikes in the National Museum with the newest exhibition Comics Now!, open from March 2nd. The curators of the exhibition explain that its title refers to the current situation of comics seen through three factors: the growing interest of private collectors, the concern about authors’ archive dispersal, and the necessity to create a public establishment dedicated to comics.

Last call for a Manggha Museum exhibition. CONFLUENCE: Aliska Lahusen i Takesada Matsutani is available to viewers until March 25th.

Starting on March 6th graphics of twelve authors from Dublin’s famous Graphic Studio Gallery will be displayed in Nowohuckie Centrum Kultury. Then, on March 16th NCK will open Sto lat, an exhibition of Wioleta Rzążewska’s paintings. Her large-format works are inspired by photos from her family albums and are based on the motif of celebration.

Last chance for three exhibitions in MOCAK (Museum of Contemporary Art):

Poetry and Art on the Brink of Nazism presents works by the German artist Joachim Ringelnatz and finishes on March 25th. Leon Chwistek’s works are collected under the title New Trends in Art, open to public till March 25th. Also closing that day is the exhibition Play on Meanings, which shows the works of Prof. Kozłowki’s students.

On the stage

Ice Krakow Congress Centre inaugurates this year’s series of classical concerts under the name of ICE Classic. The opening concert will be held on March 12th and the star of the night is Anne-Sophie Mutter, renowned violinist who will perform, among others, two pieces written for her by Krzysztof Penderecki (Duo concertante and Sonata No. 2 for violin and piano).

The early music festival Misteria Paschalia starts on March 26th and will last eight days, during which thirteen concerts will be performed, among them three world premieres. This time the City of Krakow has invited musicologist and conductor John Butt to co-create festival’s program, which has resulted in an excellent selection of classical Renaissance and Baroque pieces linked to Holy Week and Easter.

A unique quartet, MozArt group will celebrate its 25th anniversary in ICE Krakow Congress Center hall giving two concerts on March 4th. The string quartet is famous for its humorous approach to classical music, and the fact that they’re still successfully performing on many international stages after 25 years speaks for itself.

Moscow City Ballet will be another prestigious ICE Krakow guest, presenting this time classic Romeo & Juliet. The libretto and direction by the Ballet’s founder, Victor Smirnov-Golovanov will be performed on March 21th.

Not as classical as the above-mentioned in terms of harmony, but still classic in terms of Polish hip-hop and its derivatives:

O.S.T.R. ‘s W drodze do szczęścia album promotion concert will take place in Klub Studio on March 10 th .

‘s W drodze do szczęścia album promotion concert will take place in Klub Studio on . Fisz Emade Tworzywo releases an album resuming group’s hip hop period in years 2000-2001 with a new track Zwykły. In Klub Studio on March 11 th .

releases an album resuming group’s hip hop period in years 2000-2001 with a new track Zwykły. In Klub Studio on . Miuosh x FDG. Orkiestra! It’s rap, electro and rock fusion in Studencki Klub Kwadrat on March 16th.

The Helena Modrzejewska National Stary Theater in Krakow provide English subtitles for some of its plays. In the month of March three plays are available:

March 16 th : Hunger , based on work by Martín Caparrós

, based on work by Martín Caparrós March 2 nd : Cosmos , based on work by Witold Gombrowicz

, based on work by Witold Gombrowicz March 20th: The Wedding, based on work by Stanisław Wyspiański

Slavic folklore depicted in dance and music by Art Color Ballet, WATAHA Drums, and vocal group STROJONE in Preludium słowiańskie (Slavic prelude) will be performed on March 23rd at the Nowa Huta Cultural Center. The creators of the show make use of different forms of artistic expression and take inspiration from the Slavic calendar and symbolism of the four seasons.

Local British import and guitarist extraordinaire Karl Culley will be pickin’ at Piękny Pies on March 11th. Accompanied by friends Tomek Kruk and Swada.

Krakow’s electronic stage presents this month:

6 th Anniversary of We Are Radar: Giant Swan live! British group Giant Swan will perform on Radar’s birthday in Szpitalna 1 on March 17 th .

British group Giant Swan will perform on Radar’s birthday in Szpitalna 1 on Detroit-based artist Dj Assault comes back to Święta Krowa – “Holy Cow” on March 3 rd .

comes back to Święta Krowa – “Holy Cow” on . Prozak 2.0 will host Kollektiv Turmstrasse on March 9th.

Cinema

A cinematographic feast for Spanish speakers, starting on March 15th: the 18th Week of Spanish Cinema will take place at Kino Pod Baranami.

The Goethe Institute of Krakow offers a free showing of Hin und weg by Christian Zübert on March 22nd at 7 PM.

American Thursdays in KFK is a recurring event organized by Krakowskie Forum Kultury and the US Consulate in Krakow. Next screenings on March 8th and 22nd at 6 PM.

Kino Latino – Proyecciones Gratuitas is a free screening series that takes place in Krakowskie Forum Kultury. Next shows on March 14th and March 23rd.

Instituto Italiano di Cultura offers free screenings of Italian movies: La pecora nera by Ascanio Celestini on March 7th, I nostri ragazzi by Ivano De Matteo on March 14th, and Smetto quando voglio by Sydney Sibilia on March 28th.

Oscars 2018: Nominated Short Films in BALowe Kino Plenerowe will screen five of fifteen nominated short films on March 6th.

Miscellaneous

The Second Life of a Book is a swap recurring event for books. This month, on March 25th, the meeting will take place at the Regional Public Library and will focus on comic books and graphic novels. This special edition of The Second Life is related to Krakow Comic Book Festival, which will be held in Arteteka on March 24th and 25th. The program includes meetings with authors, lectures, and workshops. Stay tuned!

Another swap for clothes is happening on March 25th from 5 – 7 PM at Spółdzielnia Ogniwo Krakow.

Thinking about adding some new clothes to your wardrobe before spring? The perfect opportunity arrives on March 17th and 18th with 13th edition of KIERMASH, a recurring design and fashion event. Polish designers, with their most original creations, shoes, jewelry, bags, and natural cosmetics will gather in a new exhibition space, the Czeczotka Palace, next to the Market Square.

Rewia Drag Queen’s Life & Diamonds is a synthesis of cabaret, dance, and illusion starring drag queens Papina McQueen, Savannah Crystal, Ka Katharsis, Lady Brigitte, illusionist Victor Febo and dancers Oscar and Witold in Teatr Barakah on March 3rd.

On International Women’s Day (March 8th) there will be the 14th annual Manifa march in support of women’s rights. This year’s theme is “For my dignity and yours!” (Read our article on last year’s march.) There is also a week of activities and workshops around the event.

In a spirit of International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination, which is celebrated every year on March 21st, you can join Krakow’s March Against Racism and Fascism (Dość rasizmu i faszyzmu!I) on March 17th, gathering next to the city hall tower on the Market Square.

