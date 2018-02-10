The Krakow Post
Events 

QUIZ: How should you spend Valentine’s Day in Krakow?

Steven Hoffman 0 Comments

Whether you think of it as Valentine’s Day, Single’s Awareness Day, or just another soulless corporate holiday, there are plenty of fun and interesting things to do in Krakow on February 14th. Take our quiz below and find out our best recommendation for you!

Disagree? Got something to add? Leave it in the comments.

Don’t forget to check all the event links to see if you need to buy a ticket, make a reservation, etc.

(And… if you hate fun and just want to see the whole list… click here.)

Now… on to the quiz!

(Visited 1 times, 61 visits today)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close