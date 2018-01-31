Donuts for dogs: How Eataway is raising sweet money for an animal shelter

Fat Thursday (Tłusty Czwartek) is one of Poland’s sweetest traditions. Every year in February, Poles take the opportunity to indulge themselves on the last Thursday before the customarily ascetic Catholic holiday of Lent – usually with puffy, jelly-filled donuts.

Here in Krakow, a new tradition is forming alongside it. For the third year in a row, the social dining platform Eataway will be preparing hundreds of donuts to raise money for a good cause.

Marta, Konrad, and Mira will prepare 500 homemade donuts for pickup or delivery on Fat Thursday (February 8th). For each box ordered, Eataway will “doughnate” to an animal shelter in Skawina, near Krakow.

You can order your own box (and maybe one for a human friend) here. But hurry, because supplies are limited – three people can only make so many donuts!

Note: Eataway, an innovative platform which connects amateur chefs all over the world with people who want to enjoy home-cooked meals

