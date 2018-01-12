Want to go ice-skating in Krakow? Here’s how
Looking for a place to have a nice January date, get bruises with friends, or simply practice your sick moves?
Good news! There are several places around Krakow where you can go ice skating and accomplish exactly that.
Got another tip? Let us know in the comments.
Błonia Park
Large adult rink (1000 m2), children’s rink (200 m2), and ice alley
Hours
Monday – Thursday: 9.00 – 21.00
Friday – Saturday: 9.00 – 22.00
Sunday: 9.00 – 21.00
Last entry one hour before closing. Technical breaks Mon-Fri at 16.00 and Sat-Sun at 13.00 and 18.00… but they might be good for some prime zamboni-watching!
Prices
(see website – group tickets available)
Galeria Krakowska
Small open-air skating rink, sometimes with live music, until 4 February
Hours
Monday – Saturday: 9.00 – 21.30
Sunday: 10.00 – 8.30pm
Prices
12 PLN / 10 PLN (reduced) for skating
10 PLN for skate rental
direct info number: 785 771 073
Plac Wolnica
Open air skating rink (800 m2) + occasional DJs and a free exhibition on “Jewish sport in Krakow” by the Historical Museum of the City of Krakow, until 25 February
Hours
Everyday: 9.00 – 21.00
Price
5 PLN for 45 minutes (includes skate rental)
Nowohuckie Centrum Kultury
Open air skating rink (800 m2)
Hours
(see website)
Prices
5 PLN for 45 minutes
5 PLN for skate rental (+50 PLN deposit)
Ice rink Origo
Indoor skating rink (600 m2), open until 4 March
Hours
(see website)
Price
12 PLN for 90 minutes / 10 PLN reduced
8 PLN for skate rental
other services
Cracovia ice rink
Indoor skating rink (1,624 m2)
Hours
(see website – rink may be closed due to Cracovia hockey matches)
Prices
12 PLN for 90 minutes / 10 PLN reduced
9 PLN for 60 minutes / 7 PLN reduced
9 PLN for plastic skate rental / 10 PLN for leather skate rental
other services
Agata Pankow and Anna Starowicz contributed to the research for this article.