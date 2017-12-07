Free houseplants to combat indoor smog

On December 8-9, you can pick up a free houseplant at two locations in Krakow courtesy of city authorities.

It is one of many gestures (though arguably more symbolic than anything) to combat the city’s deadly levels of winter smog. Indoor levels of smog can reach as high as 70% of that of the air otuside.

Around 20,000 plants will be distributed – among them ficuses, peace lilies, dragon trees, dracaena and parlor palms.

You can pick up your free plant starting at 9, on 9 December at Krakow City Hall at plac Wszystkich Świętych 3-4 and the day after at the Nowa Huta Cultural Center, al. Jana Pawła II 232.

