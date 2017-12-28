Man offers marijuana on Krakow’s Main Square… to undercover cops

A 36-year-old man tried to get into the spirit of holiday generosity yesterday on Krakow’s Main Square by offering marijuana to passersby.

There was just one problem: they were plainclothes police.

The would-be dealer, visiting from the town of Ełk in northeastern Poland, was detained and searched by the officers, who discovered .7 grams of cannabis in his possession, along with a mobile phone that had been reported as stolen.

The man was arrested on drug charges that could carry a sentence of up to three years imprisonment. According to TVN, police are still investigating the case of the phone.

Marijuana possession has been a crime in Poland since the late 90s. However, in recent years the country moved toward decriminalization, with prosecutors having leeway since 2011 to drop charges for amounts under .3 grams and medical marijuana being legalized earlier this year. 2013 research from the University of Białystok reports that 17.3% of Polish adults have smoked cannabis in their lifetimes.

(Visited 1 times, 7 visits today)