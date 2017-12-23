No Christmas dinner plans? Join Collaborate Krakow for food and fun

If you’re reading this, there’s a good chance that 1) you’re a foreigner in Krakow, and 2) you have nothing better to do on Christmas Eve than read The Krakow Post. And while reading The Krakow Post is undeniably an extremely important and worthwhile undertaking, perhaps instead you would prefer to enjoy the season surrounded by delicious food and the warmth of other people.

If that’s the case, you’re in luck! Local community organization Collaborate Krakow is hosting a holiday dinner Sunday evening that is open to anyone.

Expect to find a cheery crowd of multinational locals spending Christmas far away from their families – or perhaps rather with the families they’ve made far from home.

It will be hosted from 17.00-19.00 right in the center of town at Ambasada Krakowian, a co-organizing space for local communities on ul. Stolarska 6/9 – across the street from the US consulate.

The only price of admission is to bring some food you would like to share with the group. Since it will be diverse, the organizers encourage attendees to bring a dish from their home country, although this aspect is optional. (You should also remember that, on the 24th, most shops will probably only be open for half of the day, if that.)

And if you’re feeling really in the holiday spirit, bring fairy lights and games for later to add extra cheer.

Hope to see you there!

(Visited 1 times, 5 visits today)