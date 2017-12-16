Volunteers to bring hot meals, healthcare to Krakow’s homeless

Dec 162017
 
Local restaurateur and philanthropist Jan Kościuszko, pictured at the event in 2006, has been feeding the homeless for over 20 years

Local restaurateur and philanthropist Jan Kościuszko, pictured at the event in 2006, has been feeding the homeless for over 20 years

Tomorrow from 11.00-17.00 on Krakow’s Main Square, locals are coming together to help the city’s homeless.

Volunteers hope to give out over 50,000 free meals to Krakow’s less fortunate. The dishes, which chefs have been preparing since Friday, will mostly consist of traditional warm Polish food like pierogi, borscht, and cabbage.

There will also be about 50 doctors on hand to provide basic medical care and diagnoses.

Local restaurateur and philanthropist Jan Kościuszko has been organizing the event since 1996, making this the 21st edition. More important than the food, Kościuszko has said, is “meeting each other.”

The Polish Ministry of Family, Labor, and Social Policy estimates that there are about 33,400 homeless people in Poland, the vast majority of whom are men. Compared to the last survey two years ago, there has been an overall decrease, though the population in the Małopolska Voivodeship (to which Krakow belongs) has seen a slight uptick.

(Visited 1 times, 7 visits today)

  3 Responses to “Volunteers to bring hot meals, healthcare to Krakow’s homeless”

  1. Amol says:
    December 16, 2017 at 9:26 pm

    such a noble cause :)

    Reply
  2. the man on the Salwator tram says:
    December 16, 2017 at 10:17 pm

    Brilliant!

    Reply

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close