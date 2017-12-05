It’s a good time to work in a Polish grocery store

The situation in Poland for grocery store employees is better than ever, LoveKrakow reports, with the ubiquitous Biedronka chain announcing an increase in wages at the beginning of next year.

Poland’s good economic outlook and relatively low unemployment make it an employees’ market in the grocery store business. Shops are facing tough competition to attract good workers, driving them to offer not just higher and higher wages but also attractive benefits packages that may include perks like private health insurance, paid holidays, MultiSport cards, and more.

Currently, a cashier at Biedronka can expect to earn 2,550 PLN gross per month, which increases to 2,850 after three years. Depending on the location and position, these employees’ pay will increase by 200 to 550 PLN per year following 2018, according to a press release from Biedronka’s Portuguese parent company Jerónimo Martins.

In comparison, Kaufland offers 2,600 to 3,400 PLN gross to cashiers. Lidl, the most competitive, starts its cashiers at 3,300 gross with annual increases.

All this is a far cry from the early 2000s, when some Biedronka stores faced accusations of of mistreating workers – for example, by not allowing them bathroom breaks or making pregnant employees lift heavy objects.The consistent improvement in wages and conditions for workers at these shops is an example of how the Polish economy and labor relations have evolved since the end of communism.

