International Film Festival Etiuda&Anima unites student, industry, and independent filmmakers

This week, beginning Tuesday, Krakow hosts its 19th annual Etiuda&Anima International Film Festival, one of the oldest and most important in the country.

As the name suggests, the festival centers around two competitions: “Etiuda,” which is open to film students worldwide, and “Anima,” which is open exclusively to animators from any background. As well as these two main award categories, there are also Special Golden Dinosaur Awards for the best film school represented and the best film educator.

Outside of the film screenings, there will additionally be workshops on animation and visual storytelling for adults and children as well as lectures, concerts, and meetings with filmmakers.

You can find the full program of events in English and Polish on their website or on Facebook. The festival runs from 21-26 November, mostly at Małopolski Ogród Sztuki and Kijów Centrum. You can buy tickets for individual events or an all-inclusive pass here.

