Krakow announces record-breaking 2018 budget
Krakow President Jacek Majchrowski has announced a draft of the 2018 city budget, Onet reports.
The details are still subject to change, but at present it proposes a record-breaking 5.6 billion PLN in expenditures, most of which will be spent on existing projects and further investment in the city.
Among the planned spending:
- Over a billion on education, much of which includes teacher salaries and modernizing facilities
- 150 million to repay past loans and redeem bonds
- 131 million for roadworks
- 130 million for urban green space – another record – which includes 51.5 million for parks.
- 90 million on fighting smog, part of which is exchanging old furnaces which pollute excessively
- 69.5 million for 14 new bicycle paths. This has been supported by past citywide referenda and are viewed by the city as a way to reduce smog- and headache-producing traffic congestion in the city center
- 51 million for sports facilities
- 35.7 million for car parks
This budget’s deficit would be 288.5 million PLN and include 130 million in borrowing and 300 million in new bonds issued.