Conrad Festival 2017: A week of authors and literature in Krakow

Today kicks off the beginning of the Conrad Festival, arguably the most important annual literary event in Krakow – which says a lot, since Krakow is recognized as a UNESCO city of literature.

Since 2009, the Conrad Festival has invited authors from Poland and around the world to hold workshops, give talks, and meet readers. This year’s theme is “Unrest,” after the first published collection of Joseph Conrad (the Festival’s namesake) Tales of Unrest.

The list of guests is diverse, ranging from international superstars (like Dan Brown, The Da Vinci Code) to important Polish journalists (Cezary Łazarewicz, winner of this year’s prestigious Polish Nike Literary Award) to specialized academics (like Nilüfer Göle, a Turkish feminist sociologist).

Along with these meetings and presentations, there are also a number of fun workshops for children, exhibitions of comics and other visual art forms, and film screenings.

The Conrad Festival will run through this Sunday, 29 October. The full calendar and links to buy tickets can be found here on their website.

Also, per tradition, the Festival will coincide (26-29 October) with an enormous book fair in Krakow’s convention hall Targi w Krakowie, where visitors can buy signed books right from their authors. You can find the full list of authors present here (and you will also need to buy a ticket).

