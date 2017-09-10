PHOTOS: March of the Dachshunds 2017

Countless sausage dogs and their owners took over Krakow’s city center this afternoon in the annual Marsz Jamników (March of the Dachshunds). Dressed like princesses, highlanders, chefs, dragons, and more, they paraded from the Barbican to the Main Square. There, after a competition complete with a catwalk (dogwalk?) display, 17-month-old Bobi was crowned His Majesty of the Dachshund March.

Organized by Radio Krakow with the support of the Krakow Festival Office, the parade began in 1994 has become one of Krakow’s most iconic traditions. Here are The Krakow Post‘s best photos from this year’s event:

