Culture 

PHOTOS: March of the Dachshunds 2017

Veronica Pagnani 0 Comments

Countless sausage dogs and their owners took over Krakow’s city center this afternoon in the annual Marsz Jamników (March of the Dachshunds). Dressed like princesses, highlanders, chefs, dragons, and more, they paraded from the Barbican to the Main Square. There, after a competition complete with a catwalk (dogwalk?) display, 17-month-old Bobi was crowned His Majesty of the Dachshund March.

Organized by Radio Krakow with the support of the Krakow Festival Office, the parade began in 1994 has become one of Krakow’s most iconic traditions. Here are The Krakow Post‘s best photos from this year’s event:

Ahh!!! A fearsome dragon!
Ahh!!! A fearsome dragon!
This parade participant kept jumping in the air – trying to fly?
This parade participant kept jumping in the air – trying to fly?
The parade was led by an interesting imposter sponsored by local children's entertainment center Klockoland
The parade was led by an interesting impostor sponsored by local children’s entertainment center Klockoland
The official banner of the March
The official banner of the March
Little legs can only take so much marching
Little legs can only take so much marching
Honestly the proudest-looking owner (and best-behaved dog) we saw
Honestly the proudest-looking owner (and best-behaved dog) we saw
A small marching band filled the streets with John Philip Sousa melodies
A small marching band filled the streets with John Philip Sousa melodies
One thing can unite everyone in Krakow: Sausage dogs!
One thing can unite everyone in Krakow: Sausage dogs!
(Visited 1 times, 171 visits today)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close