RADIO FREE KRAKOW: A Satirical Summer Playlist

Aug 262017
liberal democracy summer in Poland!Your DJ Michelin Man (aka ‘Fatboy’ Karski‘) brings you the hottest political hits to jam to during the dog days of
- I gotta (zdradzieckie) feeling – THE BLACK-EYED PiS
- (I’m thinkin’ of) good reparations – THE BIĆ BOYS
- Everybody wants to rule the world – TEARS FOR PiS
- Livin’ on a prayer – THE POLISH VOTERS
- I fought the forest and the forest won – JOHNNY and the VANDALS
- EURO my world – THE MERKELETTES
- With a little interference from my (former)friends – LOS POLACOS ESCOBAROS
- Constant craving – ALL OPPOSITION PARTIES
- He ain’t heavy, he’s my (democratically elected) leader – THE PiS SUPPORTERS
- While my constitution gently weeps – THE POLISH VOTERS
- Land of confusion – ASTRO AND THE TURFERS
- Every day I have the blues – ALL OPPOSITION PARTIES
- Shake some action – THE GROOVY POLISH VOTERS
- Don’t go breaking my primeval forest – THE MEN FROM BRUSSELS (SIX FOOT FOUR AND FULL OF MUSCLES)
- Can’t stop the felling – JANEK TIMBERCUT
- Crazy little thing called law – THE POLISH VOTERS
And a special bonus for classical music buffs:
17. La ci darem la chainsaw – W.A. MOZART (from PAN GIOVANNI)
We gotta get out of this place – The Animals (of Bialowieza Forest)
It’s my KRAJ and I’ll party if I want to – They Might Be Giants (but we taught them how to use a fork)