Aug 262017
 

Your DJ Michelin Man (aka ‘Fatboy’ Karski‘) brings you the hottest political hits to jam to during the dog days of liberal democracy summer in Poland!

  1. I gotta (zdradzieckie) feeling – THE BLACK-EYED PiS
  2. (I’m thinkin’ of) good reparations – THE BIĆ BOYS
  3. Everybody wants to rule the world – TEARS FOR PiS
  4. Livin’ on a prayer – THE POLISH VOTERS
  5. I fought the forest and the forest won – JOHNNY and the VANDALS
  6. EURO my world – THE MERKELETTES
  7. With a little interference from my (former)friends – LOS POLACOS ESCOBAROS
  8. Constant craving – ALL OPPOSITION PARTIES
  9. He ain’t heavy, he’s my (democratically elected) leader – THE PiS SUPPORTERS
  10. While my constitution gently weeps – THE POLISH VOTERS
  11. Land of confusion – ASTRO AND THE TURFERS
  12. Every day I have the blues – ALL OPPOSITION PARTIES
  13. Shake some action – THE GROOVY POLISH VOTERS
  14. Don’t go breaking my primeval forest – THE MEN FROM BRUSSELS (SIX FOOT FOUR AND FULL OF MUSCLES)
  15. Can’t stop the felling – JANEK TIMBERCUT
  16. Crazy little thing called law – THE POLISH VOTERS

And a special bonus for classical music buffs:

17. La ci darem la chainsaw – W.A. MOZART (from PAN GIOVANNI)

  2 Responses to “RADIO FREE KRAKOW: A Satirical Summer Playlist”

  1. the man on the Salwator tram says:
    August 26, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    We gotta get out of this place – The Animals (of Bialowieza Forest)

