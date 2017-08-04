What to do in Krakow 3-6 August 2017: Cartoons, karaoke, comedy, and more…

Thursday-Sunday: 03-06 August 2017
Krakow Summer Animation Days
WHERE: Plac Szczepański
WHEN: 9:30PM – 12:00AM
COST: Free
Critically-acclaimed short and long animated films from Poland and beyond, shown at a cozy outdoor cinema right on Plac Szczepański in the ninth year of this Krakow tradition.
Friday: 4 August 2017
Outdoor cinema: Thelma & Louise
WHERE: BALowe Kino Plenerowe, Ślusarska 9
WHEN: 9PM – 12AM
COST: Free
The American road film, directed by Ridley Scott and written by Callie Khouri, was controversial upon its 1991 release but now is an award-winning feminist classic. Relax with a cold drink just near MOCAK and enjoy – but get there early, because the cozy deck chairs go fast!
Karaoke Night
WHERE: Cafe Cinema Paradiso, Plac Niepodległosci 1
WHEN: 9PM – 3AM
COST: Free
Try out your singing abilities, sober or otherwise, with your friends at one of Podgórze’s little independent treasures.
Saturday: 5 August 2017
Helga Nagy Exhibition
WHERE: Klub herbaciany “NielubięPoniedziałków”, ul. Szlak 14
WHEN: 7PM
COST: Free admission
Hungarian-born local Helga Nagy shows off her rococo- and classical-influenced paintings, accompanied by a small concert at 7PM at one of Krakow’s most homey and intimate teahouses.
Sunday: 6 August 2017
Language Exchange Sunday Meeting
WHERE: Artefakt Cafe, ul. Dajwór 3
WHEN: 6:30PM
Practice your Polish, English, and more, or just make some new friends in Artefakt’s chill summer garden in this weekly exchange.
Open Mic: August Edition
WHERE: Kładka Cafe, ul. Mostowa 12
WHEN: 7PM – 10PM
COST: Free
Enjoy a variety of local music up close and personal, or show off your own skills and get a free beer as a reward! The charming Kładka Cafe will provide an amp, two microphones, a piano, and a guitar.
Stand-up Comedy Night
WHERE: Szpitalna 1
WHEN: 8PM – 11PM
COST: 5zł/free for performers
Not in the mood for a music open mic? Try one for comedy instead. It’s in English and anyone brave is welcome to try to make the audience laugh from the stage.