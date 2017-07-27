What to do in Krakow 27–30 July, 2017: Piano, Nordic food, films, and more…

Thursday: 27 July 2017

WHERE: BALowe Kino Plenerowe, Ul. Ślusarska 9

WHEN: 9 PM

During a dinner, a group of friends decide to share with the each other the content of every text message, email and phone call they receive. This funny game will then eventually lead them to make unexpected confessions.

In English. Free admission.

Friday: 28 July 2017

WHERE: Cafe Cinema Paradiso, Plac Niepodległosci 1

WHEN: 8PM – 2AM

Enjoy authentic Nordic cuisine and culture presented by natives at Podgórze’s cool Cafe Cinema Paradiso (which is, as the name suggests, both a cafe and a cinema). Food will include rugbrød (ryebread) with frikadeller (Danish meatballs) and traditional alcoholic “snaps.”

Free admission / Food 20 PLN.

WHERE: BALowe Kino Plenerowe, Ul. Ślusarska 9

WHEN: 9 PM

Photographer Sebastião Salgado’s artistic journey through the continents. Travelling for 40 years, he has been documenting deprived societies in hidden corners of the world.

In English. Free admission.

WHERE: Powiśle 11

WHEN: 9 PM

Not in the mood for a documentary? In Roman Polanski’s black comedy-drama Carnage, two pairs of parents meet to talk about their children’s latest fight. The cordial meeting soon evolves into verbal warfare, revealing the parent’s true colors and childish behaviour.

In English. Free admission.

Saturday: 29 July 2017

WHERE: Powiśle 11

WHEN: 9 PM

The Ghost is a successful British ghostwriter who agrees to complete the memoirs of former British Prime Minister Adam Lang, after the previous ghostwriter died in mysterious circumstances. The Ghost will then realize that his predecessor may have been murdered because he uncovered a secret from Adam Lang’s past – a secret which may be hidden in the manuscript he left behind.

In English. Free admission.

WHERE: Nielubię Poniedziałków, Szlak 14

WHEN: 8PM – 10PM

Acoustic guitar duo Aga and Atilla welcome you to join them in their “musical world” at one of Krakow’s warmest and quirkiest tea house/pubs for bossa, jazz, funky ballads, and rock.

Free admission.

Sunday: 30 July 2017

WHERE: Krakow Jewish Community Centre

WHEN: 7PM – 10 PM

If you enjoy classical music, you’ll want to catch the sonatas of Haydn, Beethoven, and more performed by talented piano players at Krakow’s Jewish Community Centre as part of their summer series.

Free admission.

(Visited 1 times, 50 visits today)