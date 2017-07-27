What to do in Krakow 27–30 July, 2017: Piano, Nordic food, films, and more…

Jul 272017
 
The Jewish Community Centre will be hosting a piano sonata night on Sunday

The Jewish Community Centre will be hosting a piano sonata night on Sunday

Thursday: 27 July 2017

Open-air cinema, Perfect Strangers (2016)

WHERE: BALowe Kino Plenerowe, Ul. Ślusarska 9
WHEN: 9 PM

During a dinner, a group of friends decide to share with the each other the content of every text message, email and phone call they receive. This funny game will then eventually lead them to make unexpected confessions.

In English. Free admission.

Friday: 28 July 2017

Scandinavian Meeting (with food!)

WHERE: Cafe Cinema Paradiso, Plac Niepodległosci 1
WHEN: 8PM – 2AM

Enjoy authentic Nordic cuisine and culture presented by natives at Podgórze’s cool Cafe Cinema Paradiso (which is, as the name suggests, both a cafe and a cinema). Food will include rugbrød (ryebread) with frikadeller (Danish meatballs) and traditional alcoholic “snaps.”

Free admission / Food 20 PLN.

 

Open-air cinema – The Salt of the Earth (2014)

WHERE: BALowe Kino Plenerowe, Ul. Ślusarska 9
WHEN: 9 PM

Photographer Sebastião Salgado’s artistic journey through the continents. Travelling for 40 years, he has been documenting deprived societies in hidden corners of the world.

In English. Free admission.

 

Weekend Summer Cinema at the Vistula Boulevards – Carnage (2011)

WHERE: Powiśle 11
WHEN: 9 PM

Not in the mood for a documentary? In Roman Polanski’s black comedy-drama Carnage, two pairs of parents meet to talk about their children’s latest fight. The cordial meeting soon evolves into verbal warfare, revealing the parent’s true colors and childish behaviour.

In English. Free admission.

Saturday: 29 July 2017

Weekend Summer Cinema at the Vistula Boulevards: The Ghost Writer (2010)

WHERE: Powiśle 11
WHEN: 9 PM

The Ghost is a successful British ghostwriter who agrees to complete the memoirs of former British Prime Minister Adam Lang, after the previous ghostwriter died in mysterious circumstances. The Ghost will then realize that his predecessor may have been murdered because he uncovered a secret from Adam Lang’s past – a secret which may be hidden in the manuscript he left behind.

In English. Free admission.

 

Blue Route acoustic duo

WHERE:  Nielubię Poniedziałków, Szlak 14
WHEN: 8PM – 10PM

Acoustic guitar duo Aga and Atilla welcome you to join them in their “musical world” at one of Krakow’s warmest and quirkiest tea house/pubs for bossa, jazz, funky ballads, and rock.

Free admission.

Sunday: 30 July 2017

Krakow Piano Summer: Sonatas Evening, 18th-20th centuries

WHERE: Krakow Jewish Community Centre
WHEN: 7PM – 10 PM

If you enjoy classical music, you’ll want to catch the sonatas of Haydn, Beethoven, and more performed by talented piano players at Krakow’s Jewish Community Centre as part of their summer series.

Free admission.

(Visited 1 times, 50 visits today)

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close