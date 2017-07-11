“Images of the Unseen” brings refugee camps to Krakow exhibition

This week is your last chance to see an approximation of how refugees really live, in a bold exhibition by Omar Marques.

The Portuguese artist aims to show in a more visceral way a story which the news and politicians have been telling us about for the past few years: the state of refugees from poor and war-torn areas in the Middle East. Now, with the help of Natalia Wiernik, a Polish artist connected to the Academy of Fine Arts in Krakow, it has become possible to recreate the actual standards of the refugees’ situation for viewers to see up close.

The post-industrial factory floor, where the display takes place, includes not the stark, expert photographs for which Marques is usually known, but the actual camps abandoned by their former residents – a graphic and more human side to the story with which many may not be so familiar. The artists hope this will provoke visitors to reconsider their preconceptions about refugees and the concept of “emptiness.”

The exhibition is located at Tytano, ul. Dolnych Młynów 10, 3pm-8pm until the 14th of July. The entry is free of charge.

(Visited 1 times, 12 visits today)