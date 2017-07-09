Free weekend picnics in Krakow parks through summer

The city of Krakow invites everyone to the series of picnics, taking place during the whole summer.

Beginning from this weekend, outdoor picnics will take place every Saturday (Park Bednarskiego) and Sunday (Zalew Nowohucki) from 10 am to 4 pm. Organizers provide with a wide spectrum of activities, such as eco-food trucks, fitness classes and relaxation zones, team sports and more.

Such picnics are not a new concept – in fact, the tradition in Krakow dates to before World War II. The goal is to bring back traditional free time activities and to give families and friends a possibility to have fun in the surrounding of nature.

In August the picnics will be in Park Bednarskiego and Park Decjusza, and in September they will move to Planty and Park Kościuszki.

The following video from the City of Krakow is in Polish, but the sights will give you an idea of what to expect:

(Visited 1 times, 23 visits today)