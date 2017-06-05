What to do in Krakow: 6-11 June 2017

June 6, 2017

WHERE: Ambasada Krakowian, ul. Stolarska 6/9

WHEN: 8 – 11 AM

It is a well-known fact that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, so why not share it with inspiring people?

The aim of the event is to bring together young activists, community leaders, and volunteers and establish a network of people who would like to cooperate between each other or simply share ideas for future projects in the city of Krakow.

In English. Free admission.

June 8-11, 2017

For four days, the city of Krakow will host several events – including workshops, meetings with the authors, debates, concerts, and much more – dedicated to Czesław Miłosz.

Miłosz, who received the Nobel Prize in Literature in 1980, is arguably the most respected author in twentieth-century Polish literature, and one of the most esteemed contemporary poets in the world. His style exposes the differences in the role of poetry between the capitalist West and the communist East; poets in the East, because of the dictatorial nature of the communist regime, could afford to write about themselves; they were prompted to write about the problems of the whole society. As Miłosz wrote in his Witness of Poetry: “A peculiar fusion of the individual and the historical took place, which means that events burdening the whole community are perceived by a poet as touching him in a most personal manner. Then poetry is no longer alienated. ”

Check the full program (both in Polish and English) here.

June 8, 2017

WHERE: Gruszka Nova, ul. Szczepańska 1

WHEN: 8 – 11 PM

Screening of the well-known Norwegian movie King of Devil’s Island, based on the true events that occurred in the correctional facility of Bastøy Boys Home. As the organizer of the event suggests, forget about the internet reviews and come to watch the movie just to find out during the screening what it is going to be about and how the plot will evolve!

In English. Free admission.

June 10, 2017

WHERE: Cheder, ul. Józefa 36

WHEN: 10 AM – 2 PM

This Saturday, the Berlin-based vegetarian restaurant Yafo run by Israeli-German collective will bring to our city the good vibe of Tel Aviv and Berlin, for the coolest Shabbat breakfast in Kazimierz!

Come to Cheder and enjoy the unique atmosphere and flavors of this Polish-Israeli-German Shabbat!

Prices: 20 PLN, with lemonade or coldbrew 25 PLN

June 10-11, 2017

WHERE: Śródmiejski Ośrodek Kultury, ul. Mikołajska 2

WHEN: June 10, 4 PM and 7 PM

June 11, 4 PM and 7 PM

This production by the local thespian group Krakow King’s Players revolves around acclaimed theatre director James Jarvis as he attempts to put on his masterpiece play. Unfortunately, things get off to a disastrous start for the professional director when he’s told he’ll be working with amateur actors! Then there follows cast disputes, hilariously bad acting, cast shortages, and his relationship (with the leading lady) going horribly wrong! How To Ruin a Great Play! guarantees laughter and is a perfect show for those who love a traditional British comedy.

Running time: 1hr 25min (including Q&A with actors after performance)

Prices: 30 PLN. (Buy tickets online)

Age Recommendation: 11+

In English.

June 11, 2017

WHERE: Massolit Books & Cafe, Ul. Felicjanek 4

WHEN: 5 PM – 7 PM

Sean Gasper Bye, Tul’si Bhamry, Jennifer Croft, Scotia Gilroy, Antonia Lloyd-Jones, and Ursula Phillips are the translators who will guide us in this journey through the most interesting pieces of Polish literature.

