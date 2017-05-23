What to do in Krakow: 23 May – 4 June 2017

Tuesday, 23 May 2017

WHERE: Artefakt Café | Sétka Sztuki, Ul. Dajwór 3

WHEN: 8 – 10 PM

If you ever have wondered how it could feel to be on stage and do an improv comedy, you should come to this event! After the improv comedy jam, the second part of the evening encourages everybody to take part in the show with an improv game inspired by the TV program Whose Line Is It Anyway?

Improvised comedy jam is a show organized by Polish improvisers coming from different improv groups of the city. As the name of the event may suggest, all shows are completely improvised on the spot, as well as the scenes which are created live following the suggestions of the audience!

Free admission for those who arrive before 8 PM. After that time, the entrance will cost 5 zł.

In English.

WHERE: Bunkier Sztuki, Plac Szczepański 3A

WHEN: 6 PM

Phil Collins’ short film Marxism Today (prologue) shows the lives of former teachers of Marxism-Leninism in Communist East Germany, mixing contemporary interviews with archive material and snapshots of life in the old GDR.

The film was presented at the 6th Berlin Biennale.

In German with English subtitles. Free admission.

Thursday, May 25 2017

WHERE: Auditorium Maximum UJ (Conference Room), ul. Krupnicza 33

WHEN: 6 – 8 PM

During the conference “Women’s rights in Poland and in the EU: Current Challenges and Opportunities”, Dr Katarzyna Zielińska and Mgr Joanna Grzymała-Moszczyńska will discuss the current situation in Poland in the field of women’s rights. The focus will be both at the national and European level, with an overwiev on the recent events in Poland regarding abortion.

Dr Katarzyna Zielińska is Assistant Professor at the Institute of Sociology at Jagiellonian University in Kraków. Her academic interests focus on Religion in Europe, theories of secularization, secularism, post-secular society, gender and democracy in Central Eastern European societies, transformations of collective identities in contemporary Europe and in the EU.

Mgr Joanna Grzymała-Moszczyńska is a psychologist, diversity trainer, activist, and member of National Council of Razem. She was actively engaged in #CzarnyProtest and other feminist initiatives. Her professional interests focus on psychological aspects of migration, theory-based anti-prejudice interventions and collective actions.

In English. Free admission.

WHERE: Gruszka Nova, pl. Szczepańska 1

WHEN: 8 – 11 PM

The usual meeting ‘Movies presented by natives’ comes back with the American Sci-fi\Noir movie Blade-Runner. Produced in 1982 by Ridley Scott, Blade Runner is based on Philip K. Dick’s novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep, and reflects on the theme of what it means to be human and the dangers of technology. Even though back in the 80s the movie was low-rated and overlooked, nowadays it is considered by many a sci-fi classic, and a long-awaited sequel, Blade Runner 2049, is set to be released later this year.

In English. Free admission.

Saturday, 27 May 2017

WHERE: Kazimierz

WHEN: 10 PM – 2 AM

One of the most anticipated event of the city, where seven houses of workship will be open to everybody for one night of concerts, art exhibitions, DJ sets, and movies.

You can find the list of events hosted by each synagogue, in Polish and English, at the link above.

Free admission.

One of Europe’s oldest and most celebrated film festivals, the 57th KFF kicks off this Sunday with short films, animation, documentaries, and an opening ceremony featuring a full-length documentary film on the troubled family of late Polish artist Zdzisław Beksiński. Check the above link for a full program of events and prices in English.

