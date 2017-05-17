What to do in Krakow: 17-23 May, 2017

Wednesday, 17 May – Tuesday, 23 May 2017
10th Krakow Film Music Festival
One of the city’s most beloved music festivals returns for its tenth year. Relive great moments of cinema through the music of former Cracovian Abel Korzeniowski (A Single Man and Nocturnal Animals), Howard Shore (The Lord of the Rings), John Williams (Star Wars), and more.
Thursday, 18 May 2017
Open Coffee Krakow Meetup
WHERE: CLUSTER COWORK, Ul. Grodzka 42/1
WHEN: 8 – 10 AM
Cluster Cowork invites students, young entrepreneurs, professionals, activists, and everyone who would like to join for its weekly meeting. As usual, people coming from different working realities can gather and share their ideas, search for new partners, and offer their knowledge and experience to the other participants.
In order to participate, register here.
In English. Free admission.
Germany–Israel relations – meeting with dr. Johannes Becke
WHERE: JCC Kraków, Ul. Miodowa 24
WHEN: 7 – 8 PM
Discussion on the development of the Germany-Israel relations through the years with Dr. Johannes Becke, an Assistant Professor of Israel and Middle East Studies at the Center for Jewish Studies Heidelberg.
In English. Free admission.
Friday, 19 May 2017
Noc Muzeów w Krakowie 2017 \ Night of Museums in Krakow 2017
After the successful Night of Museums which took place in Berlin in 1997, other cities around Europe decided to host their own event, and Krakow is not an exception! For one night, the museums of the city will offer free entrance to everybody, plus other additional cultural events such as games, guided tours, and mini-lectures. To know if your favourite museum will join this initiative, check out the official program (in Polish).
MOCAK – Night of Museums
WHERE: MOCAK, Ul. Lipowa 4
WHEN: 6 PM – 1 AM
On the occasion of the Night of Museums, all the exhibitions in MOCAK will be open until 1 am and free of charge, including the newly opened MOCAK Archive. The visitors can also take part in guided tours offered by the museum (in Polish), while the MOCAK Bookstore will offer 20% on selected publications.
Full program available here.
Szabat@Cheder: kolacja
WHERE: Cheder, Ul. Józefa 36
WHEN: 7:30 – 10:30 PM
The essence of Shabbat, sharing and feeling part of a community, is in this new project presented by Cheder. Once a month, in addition to its traditional Shabbat breakfast, Cheder will dedicate the Friday evening to the Shabbat dinner.
Price: 75 zl.
Registration at office@jewishfestival.pl is required as the number of spots is limited.
Friday, 19 May – Sunday, 21 May 2017
Krakow Photomonth 2017 Festival | Opening weekend
The most important photography festival in Europe – which will last till June 18 – is back in town! The program includes both exhibitions of well-known international artists and Polish photographers, but that’s not all: DJ sets and guided tours (both in Polish and English) will take place during this exciting weekend.
Free admission.
Saturday, 20 May 2017
Szabat@Cheder: drugie śniadanie // NOWY JORK
WHERE: Cheder, Ul. Józefa 36
WHEN: 10 AM – 1 PM
Since November 2015, inspired by the Jewish culture and cuisine, Cheder has been organizing in Kazimierz one of the best traditional Shabbat breakfast. Come and dedicate this Saturday morning to recharge yourself, disconnect from your laptop and daily routine, and reconnect with your friends and family!
The breakfast will be accompanied by a selection of Middle Eastern music.
Price: 20 zl, (25 zl with filtered coffee or tea included)
Egodrop Presents: The Road to Goadupa 2017
WHERE: Zet Pe Te, Ul. Dolnych Młynów 10
WHEN: from 10 PM
Ambient, Trip Hop, Progressive, Psytrance, and much more for a night of non-stop music in the very heart of the city!
Prices: 40 zl (Presale, first 100 tickets in the club), 50 zl (Presale), 60 zl (at the gate, if left).
Buy tickets