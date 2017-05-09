What to do in Krakow: 8-13 May 2017

May 8-11, 2017

8th LGBT Film Festival

WHERE: Kino Pod Baranami, Rynek Główny 27

May is the month dedicated to cinema in Krakow! This week, the 8th LGBT Film Festival organized by Kino Pod Baranami will take place, with an interesting selection of the best Polish and international movies from the last years concerning the LGBT community and their daily struggles in contemporary society.

Prices: 20 zł (regular), 15 zł (discount)

With English subtitles.

May 10, 2017

Shabbat Values in Everyday Life: Lecture by Rabbi G. Schlesinger

WHERE: Cheder, Ul. Józefa 36

WHEN: 7 – 9 PM

Cheder is well-known in Krakow – especially in Kazimierz – for its traditional Shabbat breakfasts and dinners. This time, together with the Taube Center for the Renewal of Jewish Life in Poland Foundation, they invite us all for a discussion with Rabbi George Schlesinger on the importance and significance of Shabbat.

Rabbi Schlesinger, coming from California, served as a Conservative congregational rabbi for the last 40 years. Now retired, he continues to serve the Jewish community as a volunteer. He will be working for one month with the JCC, Galicia Jewish Museum, Jewish Culture Festival, and the Jewish Studies department at Jagiellonian University giving public lectures and working with the members of various organizations in Krakow.

In English. Free admission.

Opening of the exhibition “Keep away from children” – Meeting with the artist Michal Nachmany

WHERE: JCC Krakow, Ul. Miodowa 24

WHEN: 8 – 9 PM

Using different techniques – acrylic painting, printmaking, collage – Michal Nachmany, a New York based self-taught artist with Polish origins, bring us to a journey between the past and the present. Her paintings, mostly composed of collages made of Jewish, Israeli, and American letters, postcards, legal documents, photos, and other memorabilia, are a window for untold stories from the past.

The artist will be present during the exhibition.

In English. Free admission.

May 13, 2017

Marsz Równości \ Equality March

WHERE: Muzeum Narodowe w Krakowie, Al. 3 Maja 1

WHEN: 3 – 6 PM

The 13th Equality March, starting at Muzeum Narodowe, will march through the city, in a celebration of diversity and human rights. In a moment of history where these basic values seem to be neglected, everybody is invited to show their support taking part in this march!

Noc Lyncha\ Lynch Night – David Lynch’s Movie Marathon

WHERE: Kino Pod Baranami, Rynek Główny 27

WHEN: from 9:15 PM

‘Life is very, very complicated, and so films should be allowed to be, too.’

Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me (1992), Lost Highway (1997) and more than two hours of Lynch’s short films are going to be screened for this marathon in Kino Pod Baranami.

Prices: 40 zl (regular), 36 zl (discount)

