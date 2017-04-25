What to do in Krakow: 25-29 April 2017

April 25, 2017

Film: Presenting Princess Shaw (Thru You Princess) (2015)

WHERE: Cheder, Ul. Józefa 36

WHEN: 8 – 10 PM

Documentary about Samantha Montgomery, a.k.a. Princess Shaw, and her story of success. Like many others on YouTube, she uses it to upload videos of her covers but, despite her natural talent, she registers only a limited number of views. The documentary focuses on Samantha’s daily struggles: working as a nurse in a elder-care facility, she cannot afford to pay her bills – and certainly cannot afford to record a demo tape or to leave her job to go on auditions; moreover, she has to deal with the pain of having been abused as a child. What she doesn’t know, and will be exposed later in the documentary, is that one of her few YouTube viewers is the Israeli musician Kutiman, who was impressed by her voice and is secretly preparing a music track using one of her songs. His final work, once uploaded on YouTube, will have unexpected consequences on Samantha’s life.

In English, with Polish subtitles. Free admission.

April 26, 2017

Let’s speak Polish together 13!

WHERE: Betel Klub, Plac Szczepański 3

WHEN: 7:30 – 11:30 PM

Practice makes perfect, so why not challenging your Polish language skills by trying to communicate with other expats? This event is open to both beginners and advanced students of Polish, and if you still feel too shy or not ready for a proper conversation in Polish, you can just grab a beer and enjoy the good company!

April 27, 2017

Networking meetup: Before the Flood Movie & Chat

WHERE: Ambasada Krakowian, ul. Stolarska 6/9

WHEN: 6:30 – 9 PM

Screening of the documentary Before the Flood, directed by Fisher Stevens and with Martin Scorsese as executive producer. The documentary focuses on the dramatic impacts of climate change, humanity’s ability to reverse such conditions, as well as exposing the main arguments from global warming skeptics – mostly lobbyist and politicians of the United States.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Fisher Stevens, and many other influential personalities took part in this project.

A debate will follow the screening about Poland in the context of climate change and our individual contribution to the change.

In English. Free admission.

Movies presented by natives #30 Portuguese

WHERE: Miejscówka, Ul. Józefińska 4

WHEN: 8 – 11 PM

‘Good events with Pawel’ dedicates every second Thursday of the month to movies presented by natives. This week, forget about the cold Polish weather and enjoy a nice (cinematographic) trip to Portugal!

With English subtitles. Free admission.

April 28, 2017

TEDxKrakowLive 2017: The future you

WHERE: Cheder, Ul. Józefa 36

WHEN: 5:30 – 9 PM

Have you ever wondered what the future holds for us? More than 70 speakers – experts, activists, authors, and artists – will answer this question. Although tickets for TED2017 have already sold out, Cheder invites you for a live streaming of the event. The TED Conference this year aims to offer each of us the necessary tools for personal learning, growth, and empowerment. Are you ready for the future you?

Check out the complete list of speakers.

Admission is free, but more information regarding how to get tickets and attend the live event are coming soon.

April 29th, 2017

Accidental Crossings: My Art & Life in Krakow (discussion with Miho Iwata)

WHERE: Massolit Books & Cafe

WHEN: 6 – 8 PM

A Japanese performance artist, scenographer, and choreographer who has lived in Krakow since 1986, Miho Iwata will recount her story of emigrating from Kyoto as well as how she’s blended her work with the Polish art, culture, and activist scenes.

In English. Free admission.

