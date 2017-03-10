Local organizations share, network, and laugh at “One Krakow: Community Showcase”

Coinciding with the city of Krakow’s Multicultural Festival as part of its ‘Otwarty Krakow’ (‘Open Krakow’) initiative, several local organizations collectively organized ‘One Krakow: Community Showcase’ at Pauza in Garden. It was a chance for attendees to share their projects, network with each other, and exchange ideas.
Among the events:
- Collaborate, Krakow spoke about organizing volunteer activities for English speakers in Krakow so that they can give back to their adopted home.
- Genealogy service Your Roots in Poland and innovative social dining platform Eataway discussed their projects in the community.
- Emilia Meres of FuckUp Nights Krakow spoke about the global and local movement in which participants aim to celebrate and learn from failure and have fun doing it.
- TEDxKazimierz gave a taste of the local meetups they host for “ideas worth spreading.”
- Krakow Standup Comedy and Talking Dog International provided the evening’s entertainment and further opportunities for idea-sharing.
Nothing further is planned at the moment under the ‘One Krakow’ banner – yet – but most of these organizations welcome participation from anyone in the community at any time. And with the continuing, hiccup-filled rollout of Otwarty Krakow, it’s a likely bet that you’ll see further community collaborations from this crowd.