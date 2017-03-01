Smog, logging make Cracovian protesters 😠 [Photos]

About 300 people gathered on Krakow’s main square last weekend for the “Czysty [Clean] Protest” against the severely unhealthy levels of smog experienced regularly in the city. Furthermore, they spoke out against the policies of Polish Environment Minister Jan Szyszko, which have liberalized the felling of trees on private property and in the primeval Białowieża Forest in eastern Poland (a UNESCO World Heritage Site). Demonstrators, some wearing smog masks, held up huge signs bearing angry emojis with cooler-colored designs on the backs.

See our photos below:

