Smog, logging make Cracovian protesters 😠 [Photos]

Mar 012017
 

About 300 people gathered on Krakow’s main square last weekend for the “Czysty [Clean] Protest” against the severely unhealthy levels of smog experienced regularly in the city. Furthermore, they spoke out against the policies of Polish Environment Minister Jan Szyszko, which have liberalized the felling of trees on private property and in the primeval Białowieża Forest in eastern Poland (a UNESCO World Heritage Site). Demonstrators, some wearing smog masks, held up huge signs bearing angry emojis with cooler-colored designs on the backs.

See our photos below:

"RESPECT GREEN!"

[Polish Environment Minister Jan] SZYSZKO GIVE US TREES - Krakow Anti-Smog Protest

Art student Tobiasz: "It represents an embodiment of the smog itself."

"SZYSZKO SHOULD BE CUT": a play on the Environment Minister's surname, which resembles the Polish word for "pinecone"

Behind the angry emojis were more peaceful designs

One demonstrator ran a chainsaw live on the steps of the Town Hall Tower to symbolize increased logging in previously protected areas

  One Response to “Smog, logging make Cracovian protesters 😠 [Photos]”

  1. Jim Tarhalla says:
    March 1, 2017 at 5:26 pm

    Perhaps the USA should send the new EPA Administrator to visit Krakow to enable him to see the future of his grandchildren.

    Reply

