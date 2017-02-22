Eataway to “doughnate” pastries on Fat Thursday

If you see Poles of all ages queuing around the block early tomorrow morning, you’ll know why: It’s Fat Thursday (Tłusty Czwartek). One of Poland’s most distinctive holidays, it’s always the last Thursday before Lent on the Catholic calendar, and therefore the last feast opportunity before Easter. As such, it’s traditional here to take the opportunity to gorge on pastries, especially pączki – deep-fried pastries filled with jam.

One Cracovian, though, wants to spend the celebration stuffing others’ faces as well. Marta Bradshaw is a cook extraordinaire and the co-founder the innovative social dining platform Eataway (and, full disclosure, co-owner of The Krakow Post). This year she and fellow chef Konrad are preparing 400(!) doughnuts for delivery. The best part is, for every box ordered, they will also send a box to a “lonely elderly person.”

The campaign, run in cooperation with the Municipal Social Welfare Centre, is slyly called “Doughnate!” You can order here through Eataway.

This isn’t the first such ambitious project by Marta and her team. On Fat Thursday last year she cooked pączki live on TV, and on Christmas Eataway provided 60 free meals for the elderly.

