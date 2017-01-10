Krakow News 10 January 2017: UJ Senate rebukes government / Parents to plant trees in Krakow / Police raid UJ Hospital

Jagiellonian University Senate calls for restoration of “civilized debate” in Poland

52 members of the Senate of Krakow’s 653-year-old Jagiellonian University (with one abstention) voted to pass a resolution calling on the government to respect Poland’s democratic institutions. Drafted last month, it urges leaders to “restore to Poland civilized debate and faith in the value of the exchange of opinions, freedom of speech is respected and rational arguments will prevail over the argument of force.” The move is seen as a rebuke of recent moves by the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party to limit the powers of the judiciary and press, which have also been widely condemned internationally. However, the Senate’s statement encouraged President Andrzej Duda to act as a mediator to “rebuild the national community.”

[Onet]

Krakow allows residents to plant trees for their children

The city of Krakow has designated six areas in the city totaling 35 hectares where residents will be able to plant a tree to commemorate the birth of a child. The move is designed for the many Cracovians who do not own land and thus are otherwise unable to follow this tradition. Anna Szybist, a city councilor who supported the idea, praised the move as “a grassroots initiative” which would furthermore teach children to appreciate nature.

Approximately 15,000 babies are born in Krakow annually. The areas can currently accommodate up to 7,000 trees, but Deputy Mayor for Development Elżbieta Koterba has said they may be expanded pending interest from the community. Details for how residents can participate will be announced in the following weeks.

[LoveKrakow]

Police raid UJ Hospital

Małopolskie authorities raided offices and employee homes in Krakow and Tarnów, seizing documents and data carriers. They suspect at least one employee of embezzling over 597,000 PLN worth of medical equipment, an offense punishable by up to 12 years in prison. More developments in the case are expected to follow.

[Gazeta Krakowska]

(Visited 1 times, 44 visits today)