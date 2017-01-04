Krakow News 4 January 2017: Miodowa murder / Ex-Alma employees demand wages / Krakow’s 2016 babies

Murder on Miodowa

A 21-year-old man was murdered last night around 8pm in a bizarre accident on ul. Miodowa in Kazimierz, Krakow’s traditional Jewish quarter. The suspect is a 38-year-old man who had earlier been in a fight in the area, and had returned to continue it when he encountered the victim stopped for a traffic collision and allegedly stabbed him in the back in a case of mistaken identity. The young man was taken by an ambulance but died on the way to the hospital. Police believe the suspect was under the influence of alcohol. They have also detained another man and woman on charges of interfering with the evidence.

[Gazeta Krakowska]

Former Alma employees protest for back-wages

Dozens of former employees of the Polish supermarket chain Alma protested outside a shareholders’ meeting on ul. Florianska, demanding guarantees for wages and benefits owed. The company has been undergoing financial difficulties as of late: last September, the company filed for financial restructuring, and at the end of the year it closed several of its outlets around the country. They have estimated that they may need to eliminate as many as 1,300 jobs.

[Radio Krakow]

Julia, Zuzanna, Jakub, Jan: Krakow’s 2016 babies

The statistics are in for 2016, and it seems approximately 18,500 babies were born in Krakow – more boys than girls. The tops names are as follows:

Girls

Julia

Zuzanna

Zofia

Hanna

Maja

Alicja

Lena

Aleksandra

Boys

Jakub

Jan

Antoni

Szymon

Franciszek

Mikołaj

Filip

Kacper

Wojciech

[LoveKrakow]

