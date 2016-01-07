Netflix streaming comes to Poland

For those living in Poland and struggling the hassles with VPNs, proxies, and piracy just to watch the latest season of House of Cards, good news: Netflix is now available in Poland.

The news came as the film and TV streaming company announced the expansion of its digital service into 130 new countries yesterday at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, more than tripling the number of regions where it is available.

“Right now,” said co-founder and CEO Reed Hastings from the stage, “you are witnessing the birth of a global TV network.”

Netflix offers thousands of titles, including several critically acclaimed original series such as House of Cards, Orange Is the New Black, Jessica Jones, and The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (pictured above). It also compiles lists of recommendations based on user preferences and viewing history, from categories as vague as “Action” to as oddly specific as “Dark Biographical 20th Century Period Pieces.”

The site has become a business and cultural phenomenon in the West, with over 70 million subscribers already (most in the US). Its popularity with young people—often over both traditional and illegal forms of watching—is even clear in slang: last year the phrase “Netflix and chill” became widely used as a tongue-in-cheek euphemism for casual sex.

The streaming service operates on three monthly pricing levels, with the first month free:

Basic Standard Premium Price after free month EUR7.99

(~35 PLN) EUR9.99

(~44 PLN) EUR11.99

(~52 PLN) HD available x ✓ ✓ Ultra HD x x ✓ Screens you can watch on at the same time 1 2 4 Watch on laptop, TV, phone and tablet ✓ ✓ ✓ Unlimited movies and TV shows ✓ ✓ ✓ Cancel anytime ✓ ✓ ✓

Most English-language materials can be subtitled in English, and an expanding number offer Polish subtitles as well.

