The Krakow Post

News
WATCH: Robot pianist accompanies his Krakow student programmer
WATCH: This musical robot “Staszek” can accompany his programmer, AGH student/violinist Wojciech Świtała, on piano and cymbal
History & Politics
What are North Koreans doing in Małopolska?
Hundreds of North Korean laborers are legally employed in Poland, many locally – but critics fear they are being exploited to fund Kim Jong-un’s repressive dictatorship.
Sports
Ekstraklasa 2017/18: Game 15 for Wisła and Cracovia
GAME DAY 15: Wisła do the job in style; Cracovia’s unbeaten series extends Wisła welcomed Sandecja Nowy Sącz for their
Health
How to protect your pet from New Year’s Eve fireworks noise
As one of the few days of the year when people in Poland will be setting off loud fireworks, New Year’s Eve can be a very stressful time for your pet. Here are a few tips to make sure he or she feels safe during the celebrations
Culture
How to Enjoy a Great Play: Krakow King’s Players launch fourth season
Learn about the new season of the local English-language theatre group Krakow King’s Players – plus how to get a special discount for Krakow Post readers!
Columns
Fighting the phrase “Polish death camps” with education, not censorship
Poland wants to stamp out the misleading and offensive phrase ‘Polish death camps’ – but the proposal to outlaw it threatens academic freedom.
Food
Drop In: Szara Gęś
Szara Gęś has made me reassess my somewhat blinkered view of the Rynek. This is fine dining at its best, impressive without being too flash.
Fiction & Poetry
RADIO FREE KRAKOW: A Satirical Summer Playlist
Your DJ Michelin Man (aka ‘Fatboy’ Karski’) brings you the hottest political hits to jam to during the dog days of democr— er, summer in Poland!